Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 12.5% Higher

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 116,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 135,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

