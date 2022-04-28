Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 12.5% Higher

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 116,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 135,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)
Read More
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.