Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.52 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

