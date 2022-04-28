ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 3.4% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.75 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.75 ($1.05). Approximately 13,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 212,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.75 million and a PE ratio of 29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.78.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

