Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APAM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 8,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,923. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

