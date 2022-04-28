Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on May 31st

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

