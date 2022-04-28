ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,518,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,657,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.