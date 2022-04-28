Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of AWI opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

