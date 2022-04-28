ARMOR Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,829.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $62,829.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

