Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 155,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

