Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

ARCC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,216,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

