Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 113,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

