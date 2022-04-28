AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.60

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.60 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 2333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

