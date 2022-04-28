Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $170.00 by Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $170.00 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 87,896,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,811,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

