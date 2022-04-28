Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,706,387 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

