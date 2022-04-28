Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,341,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,268,994 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.33.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $106,931,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

