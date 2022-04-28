Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Up 2.2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 13,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 33,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

