Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report $435.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.57 million and the lowest is $428.27 million. Angi reported sales of $387.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Angi by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Angi has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.