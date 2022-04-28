Analyzing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares IonQ and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% GoDaddy 6.35% -805.65% 3.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 771.86 -$106.19 million N/A N/A GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.74 $242.30 million $1.43 59.57

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 GoDaddy 0 2 6 1 2.89

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 208.94%. GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoDaddy beats IonQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

