Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $32.17

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.72. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

