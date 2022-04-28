Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

