Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
MarineMax stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $794.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $70.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $83,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax (Get Rating)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
