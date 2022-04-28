Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $59.83

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ITCI stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 991,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,983. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $214,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

