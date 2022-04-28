Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.