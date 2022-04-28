Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities set a $12.50 target price on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

