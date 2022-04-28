Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price at $4.33

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

