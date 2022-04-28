Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,493. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

