Analysts Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

CD traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,146. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

