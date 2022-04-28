Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 65,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,340,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Amyris by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amyris by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 433,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.