ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Down 5.5%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

