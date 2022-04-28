Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

COLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

