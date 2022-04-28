American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $130,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 300,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

