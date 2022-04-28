American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

