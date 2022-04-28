American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Davis R M Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $88,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.85. 2,049,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

