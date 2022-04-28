American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.44 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

