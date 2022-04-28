American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

