American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.04

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 97045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.