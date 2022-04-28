American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.130-$2.210 EPS.

AAT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

