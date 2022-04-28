Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

