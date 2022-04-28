Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a market capitalization of C$30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Altiplano Metals Company Profile
