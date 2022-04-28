Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 127227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

