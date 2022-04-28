Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,646.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,773.70.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

