Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,646.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,773.70. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

