Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037246 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001833 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

