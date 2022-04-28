AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Achieves $93,568.11

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $93,568.11 and approximately $15.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

