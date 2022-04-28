Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

ALIZY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 227,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

