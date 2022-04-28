Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.89 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

