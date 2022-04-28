Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.18)-0.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alkermes by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1,001.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

