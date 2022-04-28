Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada, continues to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. The drug is already generating incremental sales. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline candidates too are making good progress which holds promise. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which is a woe. Recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock. Loss estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 earnings. Alkermes has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,288 shares of company stock worth $2,977,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

