Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $524.00. The company traded as low as $270.76 and last traded at $286.44, with a volume of 23799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.43.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

