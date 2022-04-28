Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $407,600.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,373.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGTI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 101,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.