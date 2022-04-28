Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $19.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

